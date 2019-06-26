Directors Guild Awards tighten rules on theatrical release eligibility

This spring there was widespread speculation the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with Steven Spielberg leading the charge, would make a similar change to hold the line against the rise of streaming services like Netflix and level the playing field for awards contenders. But in the end, the organization’s board of governors decided to maintain the status quo, at least for the time being, even as it expressed support for the theatrical experience. (Under the academy’s rules, a film must have a minimum seven-day theatrical run in a Los Angeles County commercial theater, with at least three screenings per day for paid admission.)