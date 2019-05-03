Indie Focus: Rom-com revival continues with ‘Long Shot’

In his review for The Times, Justin Chang wrote: “This may be escapist entertainment, but it also has a hint of steel. As another election cycle gets underway, it’s hard not to look at Charlotte and think of the other supremely qualified women who have had to turn on the charm and check their ambitions, lest they be deemed (horror of horrors) insufficiently likable by the press and the public. As it happens, “Long Shot,” directed by Jonathan Levine from a script by Dan Sterling and Liz Hannah, is the most likable Hollywood romantic comedy I’ve seen in ages and, not coincidentally, the most ambitious.”