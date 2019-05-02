Review: Impressionistic jazz bio ‘Bolden’s’ violence undercuts the music

Director Dan Pritzker, who wrote the kaleidoscopic, dialogue-light script with David N. Rothschild, has crafted a largely conjectured, mythical portrait of cornet-playing, African American bandleader Bolden (Gary Carr of HBO’s “The Deuce”), about whom limited facts are known. No recordings of his pioneering, improvisational music — a heady mix of blues, ragtime and gospel — are even said to exist.