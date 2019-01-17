Review: The meaning of motherhood is at stake in the biting comedy ‘Egg’

The film showcases the powerhouse Reiner’s range, as Tina battles archetypes — the patriarchal jerk (Don), the benevolent caretaker (Wayne), the fruitful womb (Karen) and the nubile nymph (Kiki [Anna Camp]), the couple’s friend. Ultimately, it’s about what Tina wants, without compromise. With “Good Dick,” “Bitch” and now “Egg,” Palka has established herself as a fearless voice exploring all kinds of feminine instincts, basic or not.