Review: In the arresting ‘Little Woods,’ Tessa Thompson and Lily James get scrappy

Tessa Thompson stars as Ollie, a weary young woman trying to make it through her last week of probation on drug-smuggling charges. She scrapes by selling coffee to the men who work the oil rigs in the town of Little Woods in North Dakota, dreaming of a job in Spokane. But her sister Deb (Lily James) is pregnant again, their house is in foreclosure after their mother’s death, and there are bad men lurking.