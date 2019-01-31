Review: Killer soundtrack propels horror ‘Piercing’

“Piercing” is decidedly not for everybody, but it somehow avoids exploitative luridness, thanks in part to the peculiar aura of uneasy innocence that Abbott and Wasikowska create around their roles (which are really more constructs than characters). Perhaps the most exhilarating element to Pesce’s aesthetic is his propulsive deployment of soundtrack snatches from Italian giallo composers of the ‘70s, including Bruno Nicolai (from his score for “The Red Queen Kills Seven Times”) and Dario Argento’s band Goblin (from “Deep Red”). The music choices are the real killer in “Piercing.”