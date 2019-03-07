Review: Muddled fantasy ‘We Are Boats’ fails to inspire

Angela Sarafyan (HBO’s “Westworld”) plays Francesca, a prostitute who’s killed by a suicidal client then lands in a kind of ethereal way-station run by an officious (female) administrator peculiarly called Sir (a stiff Uzo Aduba). Sir “hires” Francesca to help people who are either about to die or need to improve their lives. If Francesca succeeds, she’ll be allowed to say goodbye to the young daughter she left behind.