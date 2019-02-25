Backstage at the Oscars: Regina King takes it in, Maya Rudolph dances and Jason Momoa is amped

The Times has the backstage pass at the Academy Awards, a crossroads of A-listers as Hollywood celebrates the year’s best in movies. We’ll have dispatches all night, reporting what you won’t see on TV.
Minutes before showtime, Javier Bardem, Chris Evans and J. Lo crossed paths backstage before Adam Lambert and Queen arrived, stopping to pose next to a towering Oscar statuette before heading to the stage to open the telecast.
Moments later, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler headed to the wings to co-present the first award. As they waited for their cue, Rudolph sang and danced along as "We Are the Champions" rang out, and the script on the backstage TelePrompTer offered Fey's opening remarks: “Good evening, and welcome to the one-millionth Academy Awards.”
Stay with us as we update our diary from backstage:
5:19 p.m.
Best documentary presenter Jason Momoa exited the stage screaming in excitement for the “Free Solo” documentary feature winners, excitedly Momoa-bombing directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai-Vasarhelyi as they tearily addressed the backstage thank-you cam.
Momoa was so amped for the documentarians, he stuck around backstage to take photos and selfies with the filmmakers as they raised their trophies in triumph.
5:09 p.m.
As best supporting actress was being announced, a stagehand entered the wings, clearing a path: "Train coming!"
With a sly grin on her face, costume design co-presenter Melissa McCarthy swept in wearing a “The Favourite”-themed gown featuring stuffed bunnies, followed by seven helpers carrying the train of her dress.
After winning best supporting actress, Regina King made her way backstage. "Oh lord ... I'm taking this in," she said, clutching her Oscar.
5:04 p.m.
After performing their "Bohemian Rhapsody" set, Lambert and Queen came offstage with huge grins, passing the one person here wearing a Very Serious Expression: the accountant standing stage right with stack of red envelopes in hand, tasked with making sure there's no repeat of the 2017 “La La Land”-”Moonlight” mistake.
