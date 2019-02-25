Oscars 2019: ‘Free Solo’ wins amid a big year for popular documentaries

Directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, a husband-and-wife filmmaking team, “Free Solo” follows climber Alex Honnold as he attempted to become the first person to scale Yosemite’s 3,000-foot rock wall of El Capitan without ropes. Along with his physical training, the film traces his deepening personal relationship with his girlfriend, Sanni McCandless. Alongside its vertiginous climbing footage, the film becomes a powerful exploration of personal focus and ambition while making space for emotional, intimate connections.