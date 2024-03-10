John Cena goes mostly nude to present costume design Oscar: ‘Costumes are important’

John Cena reminded the audience at the 96th Oscars on Sunday, “costumes are important.”

At the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, WWE star-turned-actor John Cena made his Oscars debut — exposing way more than audiences were expecting to see.

The “Peacemaker” and “Argylle” star made his presenting debut at the annual awards nearly in the nude, appearing to present the costume design Oscar. In a bit referencing the streaker who stormed the stage at the 46th ceremony, host Jimmy Kimmel persuaded Cena to bare it all. Well, almost.

“What’s going on? You’re supposed to run across the stage?,” Kimmel presses the “Barbie” actor.

After side-stepping out form behind a large set piece, Cena — wearing just an envelope over his bits and a pair of Birkenstock sandals — took center stage. Addressing those in the audience at the Dolby , he reminds them, “costumes are important.”

“They are so important, maybe the most important thing there is,” he says, before telling Kimmel he can’t open the envelope covering his groin.

As the lights dimmed, the show’s production crew members threw a curtain over the wrestling star. After the stage lighted up, Kimmel was on his knees putting the finishing touches on Cena’s new look.

“There, you look beautiful,” Kimmel says, rising from the floor.

Cena presented the Oscar to Holly Waddington, who designed the abstract costumes of Yorgos Lanthimos‘ “Poor Things.”

“‘Poor Things’ was a very rare opportunity to be really free and artistic in a creative process as a costume designer,” Waddington said, before thanking the stars and producing team behind the film.

Cena was among the presenters at Sunday’s ceremony. Also set to hand out Oscars were Zendaya, Ke Huy Quan, Lupita Nyong’o, Rita Moreno and more.

The 96th Academy Awards aired live on ABC from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.