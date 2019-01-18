Oscar nominations predictions for all 24 categories

I still find it difficult to believe that a movie as bad as “Bohemian Rhapsody” could be among the films Oscar voters designate as the very best the year had to offer. But I’m also floored that, just a year into the widespread phenomena of #MeToo and Time's Up, academy voters might also decide to celebrate a cheesy, hugely fictionalized biopic that’s directed by Bryan Singer, who was fired from the production and has long been dogged by allegations of sexual misconduct (though he has consistently denied the charges and none has resulted in judgment against him).