Spike Lee on his first directing Oscar nomination — three-plus decades in

“I’ve heard Spike say many, many times over the years ‘It’s all about the work,’ ” Brown said in a statement Tuesday. “And this is awfully nice to get such acknowledgement for that work from my peers. When you see that the film got nominations in Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Score, Best Adapted Screenplay, it is very obvious that I could not have gotten this honor without the amazing talent and work of the others who created ‘BlacKkKlansman’ – with a special shout out to John David Washington who is there in each and every one of these nominations.”