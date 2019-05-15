Review: Joanna Hogg’s ‘The Souvenir’ is a filmmaker’s exquisitely moving self-portrait

On one of their first dates, Julie explains that while she isn’t making a documentary, she hopes to depict her characters and their working-class milieu as realistically as possible. Anthony comes back at her with a reference to the gorgeously stylized films of Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, noting: “I think they’re very truthful without necessarily being realistic.” Later, he takes her lightly to task for her investment in her own artistic sincerity, as if it were all that mattered. “We can all be sincere,” he says, “but what’s it all for?”