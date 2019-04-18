Review: Andrew Garfield gets lost in the L.A. noir puzzles of 'Under the Silver Lake'

For some, the answer might be the movie itself, which was supposed to open last June but has since taken on the unmistakable whiff of a film maudit. Following a divisive reception at Cannes, “Under the Silver Lake” was delayed from release for almost a year, amid rumors of possible recuts. In any case, it reemerges with the same 139-minute running time as before, and it remains a terminally, sometimes enjoyably overstuffed potboiler that moves to its own poky, meandering rhythms. (It will also be available for home streaming soon after its theatrical release, which has been interpreted by many as a vote of no confidence by its distributor.)