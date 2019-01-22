Yalitza Aparicio becomes second Mexican best actress Oscar nominee

Aparicio, who had to deliver some of her dialogue in Mixtec — a language she does not speak — is just the sixth Mexican to receive an acting nomination from the academy. Other Mexican actors to receive the distinction include Adriana Barraza (“Babel”), Anthony Quinn (who received four nominations over his career), Katy Jurado (“Broken Lance”) and Demián Bichir (“A Better Life”). Quinn is the only Mexican actor to take home the statuette. He won for 1952’s “Viva Zapata!” and again for 1956’s “Lust for Life,” both in the supporting actor category.