California Sounds: Twelve essential songs by Los Angeles-based artists in 2018

Woozy and withdrawn, the weirdest track on the rapper’s new “Some Rap Songs” runs along the crooked rails of an unmetered rhythm, one born not of drums but hard edits. Snippets of noise weave and crash at odd intervals, as if the artist were aspiring to approach the looseness of a free jazz ballad. As it moves, the artist drops raw lines about attending the overseas funeral of his father, a respected South African poet and activist.