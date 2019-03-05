Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Ozuna to headline 2019 Baja Beach Fest

Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Ozuna will headline the 2019 edition of Baja Beach Fest.
The festival, which debuted last year as a one-day event and drew 15,000 people, will be expanded to two days. It will be held Aug. 16th and 17th in Rosarito Beach, Mexico, and is designed to showcase reggaeton and Latin trap artists. Attendees must be 18 or older.
Ozuna and J Balvin will headline on Aug. 16, while Cardi B and Bad Bunny will headline Aug.17. The lineup also features more than a dozen other acts, including Alex Rose, Brytiago, Cazzu and Amenazzy.
Last year’s Baja Beach Fest was held on one stage adjacent to the beach in Rosarito and featured Bad Bunny, who returns this year. The stage for the 2019 edition is being moved onto the beach itself to accommodate more people.
The festival is the brainchild of Chris Den Uijl and Aaron Ampudia, who have produced reggaton, hip-hop and Latin trap performances in Rosarito Beach at the nightclub Papas & Beer. They hope to double 2018’s sold-out 15,000 attendance to 30,000 this year.
Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. today, March 5. They are priced at $159 each for a general admission two-day pass and $209 for a two-day VIP pass, plus service charges. Tickets are available online at bajabeachfest.com/.
Prior to today’s announcement of the lineup, Baja Beach Fest held a pre-sale that began before the performers were announced. The pre-sale sold out quickly, according to the promoters.
