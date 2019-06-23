Review: Cardi B, off-the-cuff as always, proclaims: ‘I ain't going to jail’ at Staples Center

Dressed in a sparkly leotard and matching gloves, Cardi B wasn’t quite as winning in her songs as she was between them. On record, she’s an undeniably forceful rapper, with attitude and energy to burn. But her delivery can be as blunt as her comedy; she’s far less nimble than Nicki Minaj, with whom she’s feuded, or Megan Thee Stallion, to name one talented newcomer making use of the space Cardi B has helped create for women at the center of hip-hop.