Cardi B faces felony charges instead of misdemeanors in club fight case

Rapper Cardi B was indicted by a New York grand jury Friday on charges stemming from an attack on two bartenders last August and is now dealing with more severe charges than the two misdemeanors she originally faced.
Cardi, 26, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, now faces two felony counts of attempted assault and a slew of other lesser charges, the Associated Press reported.
Prosecutors said she’s to appear at an arraignment next week in Queens.
The indictment was filed Friday in state court, AP said. It includes a total of 14 charges, according to TMZ, which reported that the hip-hop star also faces misdemeanor reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment.
Her attorney did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment on Friday.
The “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It” rapper’s legal saga stems from her alleged involvement in a strip-club melee with two sisters in August 2018. The fight reportedly broke out because the former reality star suspected that one of the bartenders was sleeping with her husband, Offset, a rapper in the group Migos, who was also at the club that night.
The Grammy winner was arrested and released in October after voluntarily turning herself over to New York authorities. She was charged with assault and reckless endangerment then, but, in April, Cardi rejected a plea deal that offered her reduced charges and no jail time.
At a court appearance in late May, prosecutors said they would present their case to a grand jury. They believe that Cardi ordered her entourage to attack the women in a dispute that involved chairs and bottles being thrown.
The musician’s lawyer has previously said that Cardi didn’t harm anyone.