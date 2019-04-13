Turnstile and JPEGMAFIA prove Coachella hasn’t gone soft

Sweaty, gasping for breath, he gave his body over to crowd, surfing over their hands as he freestyled about the party he’ll throw whenever the current president meets his maker. He had a friendly audience for that kind of provocation. He’s been touring with Vince Staples, another ferocious wit and deft performer from SoCal. But JPEG’s music, grounded in arty noise scenes but just as quick to tweak them, felt even more visceral. On a day when the president is making threats at a black congresswoman, it was invigorating to hear such a forceful pushback onstage.