Not going to Coachella? See these shows instead

The lo-fi bedroom pop star joins forces with Montreal indie outfit Men I Trust for a special charity show at the El Rey. The young Bostonite went viral after uploading her dreamy self-produced tracks to YouTube, and she has since shared bills with the likes of SZA and Brockhampton. Now, before making her Coachella debut, she’ll host an intimate celebration fit for all the dancing and swooning you’ll need to head into the weekend, whether that’s home in bed or out on the Polo Field. Tickets are sold out but can be found starting at $55 on the secondary market. . El Rey Theatre, 5515 Wilshire Blvd., 8 p.m. Thursday.