Inglewood's Fever 333 channels the activist, rap-rock spirit of a Rage Against the Machine

"Luckily for this project, there has been no better time in my artistic existence for something like this, for me to be a part of," says Butler. "There's been no better time because I was never equipped enough, I was never knowledgeable enough, I wasn't brave enough. And now we're here. "Ideas are infectious, and they go from one person to two, to 10, to 100 — and they spread like a fever. We just want the idea to spread as far as it can."