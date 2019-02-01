Don't call Greta Van Fleet a throwback act: 'We’re very much a product of the current environment'

Greta Van Fleet will be the first to tell you that rock doesn’t need saving, even in a streaming era now dominated by other genres. To wit: Among the act’s new artist contemporaries at the Grammys, R&B prodigy H.E.R. shreds harder on guitar and country vet Margo Price brings more of a ruckus live. Guitar, bass and drums are still in good hands (and more often than not, those hands are female in 2019).