Donald Glover’s not-quite-musical ‘Guava Island’ premieres at Coachella

With a running time of about 54 minutes, the story largely takes place in the span of a day and centers on Deni’s struggle to organize a community-wide music festival. Wearing an open shirt and shorts, Deni races through the island with his guitar, enduring run-ins with both would-be child robbers and Red. The film focuses on the quiet moments and the colors of the setting, lingering on shots of musicians and merchants or palm trees swaying by the ocean.