Hal Blaine, prolific 'Wrecking Crew' drummer who worked with Frank Sinatra and Elvis, dies at 90

“I’m so sad, I don’t know what to say,” Beach Boys creative leader Brian Wilson said of the man he typically called first in many of his group’s recording sessions in the 1960s. “Hal Blaine was such a great musician and friend that I can’t put it into words. Hal taught me a lot, and he had so much to do with our success - he was the greatest drummer ever. We also laughed an awful lot. Hal, we love you and our memories will last forever.”