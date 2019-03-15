Did anybody want to be at the iHeartRadio Music Awards?

To the extent that anything mattered Thursday, it was the performances, all of which had a dutiful principal’s-office vibe, from Halsey’s opening medley of “Without Me” and “11 Minutes” (the latter featuring Travis Barker and Yungblud) to a haggard Backstreet Boys number to a taped rendition of “Needy” by Ariana Grande, who Pharrell Williams said couldn’t be there in person because she was starting her tour in two days. (Grande’s website lists her first show on Monday.)