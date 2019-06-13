KCRW mainstay Jason Bentley to step down as ‘Morning Becomes Eclectic’ host

KCRW reaches an average of 540,000 people per week and has 45,000 members, according to its 2018 audit. That’s 10,000 fewer members than in its 2007 audit, but Ferro told The Times in March that the decline didn’t reflect a decrease in money raised by the station. “If you look at actual dollars in our budget,” she noted, “our revenue from individuals has grown by more than 15%.”