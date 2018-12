John Prine reflects on 3 Grammy nominations, other accolades during triumphant year in music

“I’d love to be at that party,” he said with a gravelly chuckle. “To tell you the truth, the nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame totally surprised me. I had no idea that was coming. I know a lot of people like to say it’s enough just to be nominated. But I’ve been nominated for so many things, I’d like to get this one. I think it’s a long shot, considering I never had a No. 1 rock ‘n’ roll record.