Lizzo blasts Summerfest guards: ‘You don’t have to say the N-word to be racist’

Singer Lizzo made a public-service announcement about racism Friday just hours after condemning security guards at her Milwaukee Summerfest concert for allegedly attacking members of her team.
“Friendly reminder that you don’t have to say the ‘n word’ to be racist. That’s not the sole requirement. Asking people to prove racism is another tool the oppressor uses to marginalize and discredit us,” the R&B star tweeted Friday.
The “Juice” and “Truth Hurts” singer was “out for blood” Thursday after her triumphant Milwaukee concert at the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse. She took to Twitter to call out the staff’s racism and ask for footage of them allegedly tackling, slapping and manhandling her hair stylist and stylist.
“That was the best show ever but I feel like I can’t even celebrate cuz RACISM don’t matter if you a headliner.... SMH @Summerfest please send footage,” she wrote, repeating the sentiment in a few tweets and on Instagram.
According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Lizzo also shared a video of a guard backstage who she claimed attacked her stylists. She said he also “used hurtful language while tackling and dragging my team off the festival grounds.”
That video has since been removed, and representatives for the singer did not respond to The Times’ request for comment about it.
The Los Angeles-based R&B star added that she would file a complaint against “that bigoted ‘security’ guard” and hoped festival organizers would be “cooperative in seeking justice.”
Festival organizers promptly issued a statement via Twitter overnight that praised Lizzo’s performance, condemned racism and announced plans to investigate the incident.
“We have an experienced crowd management staff who strive to protect performers & fans,” the statement said. “While there may be challenges during a performance, we expect those challenges to be handled professionally & respectfully. If those standards were not met, we will take appropriate action.”
It is unclear whether law enforcement was involved or a police report was filed. A spokesperson for the Milwaukee Police Dept. did not have any information regarding the incident.
The 31-year-old singer later tweeted about Summerfest’s plans to investigate, thanked them and asked fans to send any additional footage they have of the alleged encounter.