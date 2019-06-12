Late rapper Mac Miller is heard again on new Free Nationals song

The music world lost rapper Mac Miller nine months ago, but his memory lives on, including in a new song.
On Wednesday, Free Nationals released the single “Time,” which features singer Kali Uchis and a verse from Miller. The verse was recorded in May 2018 and is Miller’s first official posthumous release.
In the song Miller raps about the difficulties of being in a relationship that isn’t always ideal and the lies that couples tell each other in these destined-to-fail situations. “But don't leave me, don't leave me/ Because it feel too good to be easy (Yeah)/ It's been a while, and I’m even different now,” he raps.
While not written about Miller, the song’s chorus, sung by Uchis, works as a nod to the memory of the rapper: “But without you, I’m miserable/ I think I got too comfortable.”
The Free Nationals, known for their work as Anderson .Paak’s backing band, established a relationship with Miller through .Paak and Miller’s close friendship.
The track is the second single from the group’s debut album, which is set to be released later this year. There are currently no release dates for any more new music from Miller.
Miller died of an accidental drug overdose on Sept. 7, 2018, at age 26, only a month after the release of his well-received album “Swimming.” The rapper’s legacy was later commemorated at a memorial concert in Los Angeles, featuring performances by Chance the Rapper, .Paak, John Mayer and SZA.