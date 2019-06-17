Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine diagnosed with throat cancer

In a message to fans Monday morning, Megadeth lead singer and guitarist Dave Mustaine announced that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer.
“It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on — but I’ve faced obstacles before,“ Mustaine, 57, shared on the metal band’s website. “I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun.”
The diagnosis has also forced the band to cancel most of its remaining 2019 shows. Mustaine did, however, mention that the band will play a part in Megacruise, an event the group bills as “five days and nights of heavy metal decadence and debauchery,” and “a playground for the serious Metal fan where music and a luxury cruise hook up for the vacation of a lifetime.”
In the meantime, Megadeth fans should be happy to know that the Grammy-winning group will be hard at work in the studio crafting a follow-up to 2016’s “Dystopia.”