Ex-Monkee Michael Nesmith revisits topical, cult 1972 album with latest tour

Of the period in which the album was recorded, the 76-year-old Nesmith said, “It was at a time when we were all fast and loose and playing music as hard as we could. It was a time of altered states and new ideas, and in a new way, we’re in that time again. Politics have gone askew, like they did then. This was in 1972, and things were absolutely crazy then, and they’re absolutely crazy now.”