Music picks: Cherry Glazerr, Empress Of and more

Amidst the flood of great music that was 2018, you might’ve missed Metric’s best album in years, “Art of Doubt.” The Toronto group has spent its recent history dipping its toes in pop and other fare but make a welcome return to the big riffs and rock grit that established Emily Haines and Co. as indie mainstays in the first place. The Justin Meldal-Johnsen-produced record showcases the band as fresh in their convictions as ever, tackling anxiety and political strife with their signature rebellious ardor. Still not sold? Metric will be sharing the bill with Mexican psych-rock greats Zoé, with whom they’ve teamed up for a one-two punch of a 2019 tour. If you weren’t able to catch them at Wednesday’s Palladium gig — or even if you were — the trek to Anaheim’s House of Blues is well worth it to catch this double bill. Tickets start at $56. House of Blues Anaheim, 400 W. Disney Way, 7 p.m. Saturday.