The winners in Nielsen's music report? Billie Eilish, streaming, rap and ... Michael Jackson

Some key conclusions: On-demand listening dominates the music business, having jumped by nearly 28% since June 2018. Rap and R&B rule the roost when it comes to U.S. music consumption. Rock fans like their hard copies, especially on vinyl. Downloads are basically over, and the closing of iTunes won’t help matters. Listeners spun more Michael Jackson and R. Kelly tracks than last year. And, to the surprise of no one, Lil Nas X’s hit song “Old Town Road” has been an unstoppable force.