Newly named Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan gives first interview on post-Portnow era

Of Dugan’s tenure at (RED), Bono said in a statement on Wednesday, “Music and social justice are no strangers — in fact, they can work in perfect harmony. We’ll miss Deb at (RED), but after helping the team raise more than $600 million for the fight against AIDS, she'll always be part of the (RED) band, and I look forward to seeing what she’ll do in her new role, cracking the ceiling and helping the Recording Academy crack open a new future in the process.”