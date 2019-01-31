Red Bull Music Festival adds final round of artists and films to eclectic programming mix

Also on the docket: director Ava DuVernay’s documentary on 1990s L.A. hip-hop hub the Good Life, “This Is the Life”; the 1977 Jerry Garcia-directed documentary “The Grateful Dead Movie”; Melvin Van Peebles’ soul-funk classic “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song’; the coming-of-age Los Angeles document “Foxes,” which features the Runaways’ Cherie Currie and a young Jodie Foster; the 1995 documentary on drag culture “Wigstock,” with an appearance by performer Lady Bunny; and the Dave Markey-directed Redd Kross vehicle “Desperate Teenage Lovedolls.”