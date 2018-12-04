Halsey, left, performed at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, recorded last month. (Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images)

Halsey, who performed at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show that aired Sunday night on ABC, posted a lengthy note on social media at the same time regarding the show’s perceived lack of trans inclusivity.

"I have adored the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show since I was young. Performing this year alongside other amazing artists, and hardworking models/friends was supposed to be the best night of my year. However, after I filmed the performance some comments were made regarding the show that I simply cannot ignore,” she wrote.

"As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I have no tolerance for a lack of inclusivity. Especially not one motivated by stereotype,” continued the 24-year-old singer, who is out as bisexual. She then directed followers to the GLSEN website and said she had made a big donation to the organization, which champions LGBTQ issues in K-12 education.