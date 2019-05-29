Steve Lacy, co-pilot for hip-hop's elite, takes his first solo flight

It’s also a way into the LP’s narrative arc, about Lacy coming to accept and explore his own bisexuality. Lacy came out in 2017, around the time of his first solo work “Steve Lacy’s Demo.” While he wasn’t the first Odd Future affiliate to do so (Syd and Frank Ocean were already out in public), he sings about it with striking candor and insight here. “How many out there just like me?” he asks on “Like Me.” “How many others not gonna tell their family?”