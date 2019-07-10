Taylor Swift’s former record label draws criticism for repackaging her catalog

Also on Wednesday, Forbes magazine announced that Swift had topped its annual Celebrity 100 wealth list, with estimated earnings during 2018 of $185 million. That put her comfortably ahead of the No. 2 celeb, Kylie Jenner, with $170 million, and significantly above rapper Kanye West at No. 3 with $150 million. Other musicians in the top 20 of the publication’s earnings list are Ed Sheeran (No. 5 with $110 million), the Eagles (No. 8, $100 million), Elton John (No. 18, $84 million) and Beyoncé and Jay-Z (tied at No. 20 with $81 million each).