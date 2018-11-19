Taylor Swift has signed with Republic Records, shifting from her longtime label home, Nashville’s Big Machine, but still staying in the Universal Music Group family.
The multiyear label deal was announced by UMG Chairman and Chief Executive Lucian Grainge. The Big Machine Label Group is allied with New York-based Republic and focuses only on country artists.
“My new home,” Swift said Monday on Instagram, posting a picture of herself with Grainge and Republic founder and Chief Executive Monte Lipman.
Once the cold open has passed, most episodes of “Saturday Night Live” of late have begun with the week’s host taking some kind of musical number. This week, Steve Carell tweaked fans of the hit NBC show “The Office” and their hopes for a reboot.
After Kate McKinnon took on Laura Ingraham in the show’s opening — a sketch that included a call back to the Fox News host booking someone called a “Vape God” — Carell took the stage and began taking questions from the audience.
It’s a familiar bit for an “SNL” host, and one that usually involves the cast interspersed with the crowd. This week, it involved the cast of “The Office” as they encouraged Carell to sign on for a reunion.
Oliva de Havilland’s ongoing legal battle with FX over her depiction in the 2017 docudrama “Feud: Bette and Joan” rages on.
The 102-year-old actress’ attorney urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to hear the case.
On Tuesday, FX Networks and Pacific 2.1 Entertainment Group filed an opposition to de Havilland’s request for the Supreme Court to review a lower court’s dismissal of the case.
Pop singer Zayn, who was raised by a Muslim father and a converted Muslim mother and has popped up on many a list as a famous Muslim entertainer, wouldn’t label himself that way at all.
“I’ve never spoken publicly about what my religious beliefs are,” he said in a new interview in British Vogue. “I’m not professed to be a Muslim.”
Zayn, who ditched the last name Malik around the same time he left One Direction in early 2015, said he believes that people’s religious beliefs are between them and “whoever or whatever they’re practicing.”
Former First Lady Michelle Obama was sitting in a waiting room while her mother underwent back surgery when she wrote the outline for her 2016 New Hampshire speech condemning President Donald Trump’s “Access Hollywood” tape.
“When I’m telling the truth, I’m not afraid,” Obama said during an event at the Forum in Inglewood on Thursday night to promote her bestselling new memoir, “Becoming,” according to the Associated Press.
“I was anxious about giving [the speech]. I know how I feel, and what I wanted to do at that time was take women to that place where we know how we feel when we are demeaned,” she said. “We have all experienced that at some point in time. Women don’t have the platform to say it out loud.”
Rebel Wilson might not be able to donate millions to the charity of her choice, but she was still relishing her $600,000 final defamation win Friday against Bauer Media.
“It’s been a long journey in the Australian courts these past few years and I am glad the matter is now at a definite end,” Wilson said in a series of tweets Friday after a high court rejected her appeal to keep the entirety of her original $3.6-million award.
“I have been determined to stand up to a bully and I am proud of myself for doing so.”
Frank Scherma has been named the new chairman and CEO of the Television Academy Board of Governors, the organization announced Friday.
Scherma will begin his two-year term on Jan. 1 and succeeds Hayma Washington, who has led the organization since January 2017.
“As our industry continues to evolve faster than ever, I am committed to ensuring that the Television Academy is at the forefront of this growth,” Scherma said in a statement the academy released Friday.