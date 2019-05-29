Best live music in L.A.: Dead & Company, DJ Quik, Earth and more

With a career spanning five decades, Haruomi Hosono is one of the most influential musicians in Japanese pop history. In addition to his founding roles in pioneering groups Happy End and Yellow Magic Orchestra, his boundary-pushing work as a solo artist and collaborator has spanned funk, country, ambient, electronic, exotica, film scores and much more. Most recently, the artist released a re-imagining of his debut solo album “Hochono House,” alongside the soundtrack for the Academy Award-nominated film “Shoplifters.” Tickets are sold out, but you can still make it to this special engagement with tickets on the secondary market starting at $48. Club Mayan, 1038 S. Hill St., 7 p.m. Monday.