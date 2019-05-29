Best live music in L.A.: Dead & Company, DJ Quik, Earth and more

The week ahead in L.A. live music is rife with heavy hitters, from the wildly influential to the notably obscure.
Dead & Company
Since forming in 2015, the jam-band supergroup has earned its place as one of the most successful touring acts of the past decade. And that’s with good reason — alongside the Dead’s Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, the group enlists the talents of guitarist John Mayer, Allman Brothers’ bassist Oteil Burbridge and Fare Thee Well keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. With the group on the road through July, this weekend’s pair of outdoor shows at the Hollywood Bowl is sure to be a tour highlight. Tickets start at $45. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Dudamel Conducts Mahler’s Eighth
The master of Mahler interpretations raises the bar this weekend for the first performance of the composer’s groundbreaking Eighth Symphony in Walt Disney Concert Hall. With Dudamel helming a full orchestra, pipe organ and choir, the conductor’s take on the rapturous work promises to be an unforgettable performance for aficionados and casual listeners alike. Tickets start at $148. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., 8 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Haruomi Hosono
With a career spanning five decades, Haruomi Hosono is one of the most influential musicians in Japanese pop history. In addition to his founding roles in pioneering groups Happy End and Yellow Magic Orchestra, his boundary-pushing work as a solo artist and collaborator has spanned funk, country, ambient, electronic, exotica, film scores and much more. Most recently, the artist released a re-imagining of his debut solo album “Hochono House,” alongside the soundtrack for the Academy Award-nominated film “Shoplifters.” Tickets are sold out, but you can still make it to this special engagement with tickets on the secondary market starting at $48. Club Mayan, 1038 S. Hill St., 7 p.m. Monday.
DJ Quik and Too Short
Kick off the weekend with a can’t-miss double bill from this pair of West Coast rap luminaries. Fans can expect a decades-spanning set culling from both artists’ influential careers, and keep ears peeled for some fresh music from Quik as he hits the road for a handful of one-off shows this summer. Tickets cost $29.50. The Novo, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., 8 p.m. Friday.
Outpost Los Angeles
Grab your shades and head to the Rolling Greens in downtown’s Arts District for a day of culture and creativity. In addition to local food, drinks, panels, vendors and art, the trade show-cum-festival will feature performances by Porches, Negative Gemini, Ana Roxanne and a DJ set from Neon Indian. Be sure to stick around for the day’s State of the Music panel, featuring voices from across the local scene discussing what’s next for L.A.’s dynamic music hub. The best part? It’s all free. RSVP at Outposttrade.com. Rolling Greens, 1005 Mateo St., 12 p.m. Saturday.
Earth
Three decades into their career, drone-metal pioneers Earth continue to eke out uncharted space in instrumental psychedelia. Since the group’s early days pushing the limits of distortion, minimalism and repetition, Earth has since gone on to pare down its sound and explore elements of jazz, country and folk, for a sound that’s entirely engrossing and entirely their own. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. The Echo, 1822 Sunset Blvd., 8:30 p.m. Friday.