Best live music in L.A.: James Supercave, ...Trail of Dead, Buscabulla and more

Enthusiasts of sludgy, jammy, feedback-laden rock won’t want to miss this formidable bill Friday night at the Echo, with post-hardcore heavyweights Trail of Dead continuing to floor crowds 25 years into their career. Be sure to show up early to catch two of L.A.’s finest young guns, with the garage-psych ferocity of Death Valley Girls and the grunge-gaze antics of Goon ready to help you get heavy. Tickets are sold out, but you can still nab some through ticket resale sites. The Echo, 1822 W. Sunset Blvd., 8:30 p.m. Friday.