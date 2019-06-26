Best live music in L.A.: Misfits, Anderson .Paak, Judas Priest and more

Convene at the Teragram on Thursday night for some of contemporary post-punk’s finest offerings. D.C. tour de force Priests lead the bill, armed with a batch of fresh tunes from the band’s acclaimed second LP, “The Seduction of Kansas.” The band’s dynamic, full-throttle sound is matched only by its inspired lyrics, loaded with urgent sociopolitical critique that goes down smooth on the dance floor. Be sure to arrive early to catch a pair of formidable openers: actor Ezra Miller’s “genre queer” project Sons of an Illustrious Father and the punk-noir stylings of rising L.A. duo Polyplastic. Tickets cost $16 in advance and $18 on the day of the show. The Teragram Ballroom, 1234 W. 7th St., 8:30 p.m. Thursday.