‘Killing Eve’: Women are so over being underestimated

Women love true crime, but they’re also fed up with maneuvering the male-dominated workplace, being underestimated and checking their emotions at the door.
Enter “Killing Eve,” the right show for the right time.
Featuring a fearless, high-fashion assassin and the astute MI6 agent pursuing her, the psychosexual thriller — made by women and starring women — unapologetically exudes femininity from head to toe.
The series has found its audience and is on a roll by playing into the emotions of the cultural moment. Host Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus) checks in with Times television team members @LorraineAli and @villarealy halfway through the second season.
Later on, horror filmmaker @rox_anne-b makes her feature directing debut with “Body at Brighton Rock.” Olsen talks with her about the glories — and risks — of filming in the great outdoors and keeping genre fans surprised. (Second segment starts at 20:00)
Roxanne Benjamin used to work at Griffith Park, and that inspired her new film, “Body at Brighton Rock,” which she calls an existential survival thriller. It’s available on VOD and in limited theatrical release.
Let's listen in.