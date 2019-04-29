‘Body at Brighton Rock’ brings scares and a bear to startling life

“I think that's why people gravitate towards horror and genre and thriller fare during times of societal and political unrest,” Benjamin said. “It's allowing us to experience the release of tension and fear in a somewhat safe space. It's almost like if you add too much reality into the genre stuff that you're making, people get a little uncomfortable with it because it's reminding them of the real world and what's happening outside — and that's what they're trying to escape from.”