TV This Week, Dec. 30-Jan. 5: ‘Doctor Who,’ New Year’s Eve specials, the Rose Parade and more

SUNDAY
This is your captain speaking: “Family Guy’s” Seth MacFarlane is back in action for a second season of his live-action sci-fi series “The Orville.” Adrianne Palicki also stars. 5 and 8 p.m. Fox; also 9 p.m. Thu.
The dragnet tightens in the conclusion of the fact-based drama “Escape at Dannemora.” With Benicio del Toro, Paul Dano and Patricia Arquette. 10 p.m. Showtime
MONDAY
The new concert special “Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour” finds the country singer turned pop star performing for fans in Dallas. Any time, Netflix
Ring in the new with the specials “New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” and/or “All-American New Year” hosted by Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery and FNC’s Pete Hegseth. 5 and 10 p.m. CNN; 7 and 11 p.m. Fox News Channel
Kathie Lee and Hoda raise their glasses for “A Toast to 2018!” With special guests Michael Bublé, Ellie Kemper, Busy Philipps, Terry Crews and “SNL’s” Kenan Thompson. 8 p.m. NBC
Christina Aguilera is among the many performers slated for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2019.” 8, 10 and 11:30 p.m. and 1:09 a.m. ABC
“Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square” includes musical performances by Sting, Robin Thicke, Florence + The Machine and Jason Aldean. 8 and 11 p.m. Fox
Take this waltz: Works by Johann Strauss II, plus Stephen Sondheim, et al., are on tap when “Live From Lincoln Center” presents “New York Philharmonic New Year’s Eve With Renée Fleming.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Carson Daly, Chrissy Teigen, Keith Urban and Leslie Jones join forces for “NBC’s New Year’s Eve.” 10 and 11:30 p.m. NBC
Los Lobos, Marcia Ball and the late, great Ray Charles are feted as part of “ACL Hall of Fame New Year’s Special.” Chris Isaak hosts, and Boz Scaggs, Gary Clark Jr., and Norah Jones perform. 10:30 p.m. KOCE, 11 p.m. KVCR
TUESDAY
Fortunately, “A Series of Unfortunate Events” is back for a third season — unfortunately, its last. With Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf and Patrick Warburton as Lemony Snicket. Any time, Netflix
A bestselling anti-clutter guru show you how it’s done in the new series “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.” Any time, Netflix
Chaka Khan… Chaka Khan… The R&B singer serves as grand marshal for “130th Tournament of Roses Parade.” Mark Steines and Leeza Gibbons host live local coverage from Pasadena. 8 a.m. KTLA; other coverage: NBC, ABC, Hallmark Channel
A bevy of New Year’s Day bowl games includes Washington versus Ohio State in the “Rose Bowl.” From Pasadena. 2 p.m. ESPN; split-screen coverage, ESPN2
Prize pooches promenade at the “AKC National Championship Dog Show.” From Orlando, Fla. 6 p.m. Animal Planet
“Saturday Night Live’s” Gilda Radner is remembered by friends, loved ones and former costars in the 2018 documentary “Love, Gilda.” 6 and 8 p.m. CNN
Refugees now living in the U.S. reconnect with those who helped them “Escape From Cuba” in this new episode of “We’ll Meet Again.” Ann Curry hosts. 8 p.m. KOCE
Tardy TARDIS: In lieu of its traditional Christmas Day episode, the venerable British sci-fi drama “Doctor Who” presents a special New Year’s Day offering. Jodie Whittaker stars. 8 p.m. BBC America
“Married at First Sight” returns with a preview special followed by its season premiere. 8 and 9 p.m. Lifetime
“My Big Fat Fabulous Life” and“I Am Jazz” are also back with new seasons. 8 and 10 p.m. TLC
“Downton Abbey’s” Hugh Bonneville is once again master of ceremonies when “Great Performances” presents “From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2019.” With the Vienna Philharmonic. 9 p.m. KOCE
Designer-developer Alison Victoria fixes up Chicago-area fixer-uppers in the new series “Windy City Rehab.” 9 p.m. HGTV
Car customizer Chad Hiltz plies his trade in the new series “Bad Chad Customs.” 10 p.m. Discovery Channel
WEDNESDAY
The season premiere of “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” has the celebrity chef lending his expertise to a struggling eatery in the Big Easy. 8 p.m. Fox
The campus-set “black-ish” spin-off “grown-ish” is back for its sophomore season. Yara Shahidi stars. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Who dis? Celebrity contestants perform incognito in the new competition series “The Masked Singer.” With panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke and host Nick Cannon. 9 p.m. Fox
NASA’s New Horizons space probe is headed for “Pluto and Beyond” in this new episode of “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE
It’s the U.S. versus the world as the final season of “Project Runway All Stars” gets underway. Alyssa Milano hosts, and Isaac Mizrahi and Georgina Chapman are the judges. Followed by the season premiere of “American Beauty Star.” 9 and 10 p.m. Lifetime
Gene genie: A new “American Masters” profiles James Watson, the Nobel Prize-winning biologist and co-discoverer of DNA. 10 p.m. KOCE
THURSDAY
“The IT Crowd’s” Richard Ayoade is your guide to some of the world’s great cities in the new series “Travel Man.” First stops: Barcelona and Istanbul. 7 and 7:30 p.m. Ovation
Obstacles will be faced and feats of strength performed in the new competition series “The Titan Games.” Dwayne Johnson hosts. 8 p.m. NBC
The before-Batman drama “Gotham” is back for a fifth season. With Ben McKenzie, David Mazouzm, Donal Logue and Morena Baccarin. 8 p.m. Fox
The new special “The Last Days of JFK Jr.” recalls the events leading up to the 1999 plane crash that killed John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife and his sister-in-law. 9 p.m. ABC
NASCAR drivers’ better halves are rev’d up and ready to go in the new reality series “Racing Wives.” 9 p.m. CMT
The new special “Hitler’s Secret Tunnels” explores the vast network of subterranean passages commissioned by the Nazi leader. 9 p.m. History Channel
The three-night, six-part exposé “Surviving R. Kelly” probes long-rumored allegations of sexual abuse made against the controversial R&B star. 9 and 10 p.m. Lifetime; also Fri.-Sat.
James Spader is up to his old tricks in a new season of “The Blacklist.” Megan Boone also stars.10 p.m. NBC; also Fri., 9 p.m.
Six volunteers go undercover in a county lockup in Arizona, without so much as a get-out-of-jail-free card, on a new season of the docu-series “60 Days In.” 10 p.m. A&E
Hey, y’all! The Nashville-set reality series “Music City” is back for a second season. 10 and 10:30 p.m. CMT
FRIDAY
Steve Carrell and Timothee Chalamet play father and son in Felix van Groeningen’s addiction-themed 2018 drama “Beautiful Boy.” Maura Tierney also stars. Any time, Amazon Prime
Gerard Butler and Cutis “50 Cent” Jackson play cops and robbers in the 2018 crime drama “Den of Thieves.” 8 p.m. Showtime
A new edition of “The Hollywood Walk of Fame Honors” looks back at the famous faces who got their stars in 2018, including Jennifer Garner, Mark Hamill and the aforementioned Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Dean Cain hosts. 9 p.m. KTLA
The new standup special “Ron Funches: Giggle Fit” finds the comic riffing on subjects ranging from pro wrestling to parenthood. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
SATURDAY
A former police detective reopens tough missing-persons cases in the new special “Vanished.” 8 p.m. History Channel
It’s all relative in the new tween-themed sitcom “Cousins for Life.” Dallas Dupree Young and Scarlet Spencer star. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Hush up now: Real-life husband-and-wife John Krasinski and Emily Blunt play parents trying to protect their kids from creepy critters with super-sensitive hearing in the hit 2018 thriller “A Quiet Place.” 8 and 9:30 p.m. Epix
A woman sets her sights on the best man at her sister’s wedding in the romantic TV movie “Winter Castle.” With Emilie Ullerup and Kevin McGarry. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Jessica Chastain runs the table in writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s fact-based, poker-themed 2017 thriller “Molly’s Game.” With Kevin Costner and Idris Elba. 9 p.m. Showtime
