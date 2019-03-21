‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ ends soon, but first, Aline Brosh McKenna has a few things to say

I had to learn that every person you work with requires a slightly different style of communication. If you think about, with your five closest friends, you have a slightly different communication with each. Like, "This one, I text with, and this one, I call, and this one, it's best to hang out with them in person." And so, you know, we had the same writers and the same department heads and the same people, and we all got better at knowing. like, "OK, this is a quick phone call; this is a quick text; this is a quick in-person visit; this is Steven from production coming down with pictures; and this is, you know, having a meeting with the prop manager."