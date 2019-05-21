Sara Gilbert dissects ‘The Conners’: ‘If there’s no conflict, it’s not funny’

It’s all about “meaningful, impactful stories, and conflict. If there’s no conflict, it’s not funny,” she said. “When tragedy happens, we try and find a way to view the humor in it. Something the [show’s] writers have taught me is that anything can be funny … I think of the darkest storylines I can think of and say, ‘What do you [writers] think of this?’ And then it’s like ‘good luck’! They are brilliantly talented at making everyone laugh.”