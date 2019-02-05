New dad Andy Cohen welcomes son Ben Allen into the world

It’s baby time for Andy Cohen.
The talk-show host of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” greeted his newborn son Monday evening. Benjamin Allen, Cohen’s baby boy via surrogate, was born at 6:35 p.m. Pacific and weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.
The proud father celebrated over Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo of himself with his new son.
“I’m in love,” Cohen wrote on his page. “And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”
The tiny tot bears a special name; Ben Allen was Cohen’s grandfather’s name.
In December, the 50-year-old Cohen announced during his late-night show that he was welcoming a baby.
“I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks’ time, I’m going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” Cohen said to his audience last year.
Let the diaper duty begin.