Overrated/Underrated, Oscars edition: The pleasures of Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, and poor Bradley Cooper

The Oscars’ decision-making: First, the academy planned on introducing a category in “popular film,” a gambit that both allowed its voting body to lavish guilt-free appreciation for blockbusters while inadvertently confirming their “real” best picture winner was somehow unpopular. Then came host Kevin Hart (and there he went), which was followed by the recent decision not to include a few core categories in the broadcast in another choice that had to be walked back. It’s been a strange year for the academy, especially considering its every decision up to this point has never been flawed or subject to second-guessing.